Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Maker of Red solo cups — a picnic staple — dies at 84

The Associated Press
First Published      Last Updated Dec 29 2016 09:33 am

Northfield, Ill. • Former Solo Cup Co. President and Chief Executive Robert Hulseman died at age 84.

The red plastic Solo Cup was introduced in the 1970s and has become a fixture at family gatherings and picnics.

A Northfield funeral home said Hulseman died Dec. 21 at his home there.

An obituary on the funeral home's website credits Hulseman with developing the Red Solo Cup and the Traveler coffee cup lid.

Hulseman spent nearly 60 years with the foodservice packaging company started in 1936 by his father, Leo.

The company was based in Lake Forest, Ill., and made disposable food and drink containers from paper, plastic and recycled materials.

It was bought by Dart Container Corp. of Mason, Mich. in 2012.

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()