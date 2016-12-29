Trump tweet says U.S. will buy, hire American

Palm Beach, Fla. • President-elect Donald Trump has tweeted that his administration will buy American and hire American.

Trump has made the promise before. His tweet Thursday morning follows news that fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, continuing a nearly two-year trend that suggests his administration is inheriting a solid job market.

And it follows his comments Wednesday praising plans by a Japanese mogul to bring jobs to the U.S.

Trump tweeted: "My administration will follow two simple rules: BUY AMERICAN and HIRE AMERICAN! (hash)USA."

He also hailed the promised addition of 8,000 jobs to the U.S. and commented on Israel and his relationship with President Barack Obama in a series of exchanges with journalists on the front steps of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.