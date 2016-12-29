JonBenet’s brother sues CBS for $750M

Denver • The older brother of JonBenet Ramsey is suing CBS and others for $750 million, saying his reputation was ruined after a television series that concluded he killed his 6-year-old sister two decades ago.

In the lawsuit filed Wednesday, Burke Ramsey claims that the network, its production company and the experts interviewed in the series on the unsolved murder conspired to defame him for publicity and profit.

The series, called "The Case of JonBenet Ramsey," aired in September ahead of the 20th anniversary of JonBenet's death.

The beauty pageant star was found dead in the basement of her family's home in Boulder, Colo., the day after Christmas in 1996. A prosecutor cleared her parents and brother in 2008 based on DNA evidence.