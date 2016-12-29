Global stocks edge lower after Wall Street’s slide

Tokyo • Global stocks mostly fell in thin trading Thursday, taking their cues from a slide on Wall Street.
KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 lost 0.1 percent to 4,841, while Germany's DAX fell 0.2 percent to 11,447. Britain's FTSE 100, which ended the previous session at a record close, sank 0.1 percent to 7,102. U.S. shares were expected to be steady on the open a day after the Dow suffered a triple-digit drop. Dow and S&P 500 futures were both roughly unchanged.
ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 1.3 percent to finish at 19,145.14, as the strengthening yen, which reduces export earnings, weighed on market sentiments. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 recouped earlier losses and rose 0.3 percent to 5,699.10. South Korea's Kospi inched up 0.1 percent to 2,026.46. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.2 percent to 21,795.02, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.2 percent at 3,096.10.