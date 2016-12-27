Biogen, Fitbit trade higher; Endologix tumbles

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

• Biogen Inc. (BIIB), up $3.59 to $291.12

Regulators approved the company's drug Spinraza, a treatment for a rare genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness.

• Endologix Inc. (ELGX), down $1.92 to $5.27

The Food and Drug Administration ordered Endologix to stop shipping a device used to treat abdominal aortic aneurysms because of manufacturing problems.

• Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN), down $9.50 to $52.36

Several early clinical studies of the company's experimental treatment for acute myeloid leukemia were stopped because of possible liver side effects.