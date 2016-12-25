Utah weather: Snowiest Christmas in 100 years

A major winter storm slammed into the Wasatch Front early Christmas Day morning and stuck around through much of the holiday.

It was actually the snowiest Christmas in 100 years, according to the National Weather Service. The measurable area near Salt Lake City International Airport calculated a snowfall of 8.1 inches, almost an inch shy of the record 9-inch accumulation seen in 1916.

The Wasatch Front and Ogden recorded amounts ranging from 7 to 10 inches, while Cache Valley measured 9 inches to a foot. The mountains and ski resorts saw 1-2 feet of fresh powder.

The storm tapered off by Sunday afternoon, although the weather service reports a 50 percent chance of snow continuing Sunday evening, with lows near 20.