Store clerk hospitalized after American Fork shooting

Police are asking the public for information regarding a Saturday morning shooting in American Fork that left a convenience store clerk in the hospital.

The clerk, a 39-year-old woman, was found injured in a convenience store at, 312 NW State Street, about 6:40 a.m., a news release from American Fork police said. Responders took her to Intermountain Medical Center to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

"Very little information is known at this time," the release said, and it was not clear what condition the victim was in.

Anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the shooting or who saw or heard anything is asked to call the American Fork Police Department at 801-763-3020.