American Fork police say convenience store clerk was shot by estranged husband

A clerk at an American Fork convenience store was shot Saturday morning by her estranged husband, police allege.

The victim, Tina Marie Lowe, 39, was found injured in a convenience store at, 312 NW State St., about 6:40 a.m., a news release from American Fork police said.

Responders took her to Intermountain Medical Center to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds. She was listed in critical condition.

Police were looking for Michael Darrin Lowe, whom they consider armed and dangerous and possibly suicidal.

Late Saturday afternoon, Lehi Police Department officers located the suspect's abandoned vehicle in their city, according to an American Fork news release. An extensive search of the area was conducted but Lowe had not been located as of late Saturday evening.