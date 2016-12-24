Two suspects arrested in connection with fatal West Valley City shooting

Officers also located a third man at a nearby residence who had a superficial wound from being grazed by a bullet, Brinton said. Police believe the conflict may have begun at that residence.

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting: a man and a 17-year-old male juvenile.

Daniel Diaz, 25, was booked into the Salt Lake County jail early Sunday on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and discharge of a firearm with injury. A probable cause statement filed with the jail by investigators said Diaz was identified by witnesses to the shooting. Witness reports also aided police with a description of a vehicle, which officers later located, the report states. Diaz and the juvenile had access to the car, police said.

The report also states that police found shell casings from a least two handguns in the store parking lots.

Police have not released the name of the juvenile. He was booked into detention, a West Valley City police news release states.

The shooting is still under investigation, but information indicates gang involvement might have played a role.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call West Valley City police at 801-840-4000. All tips can be made anonymously.

