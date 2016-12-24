Quantcast
Two suspects arrested in connection with fatal West Valley City shooting

One man was killed and another hospitalized after a shooting in West Valley City early Saturday.

Officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the parking lot of a Shopko, 4850 W. 3500 South, about 4 a.m. and found two men lying on the ground as about a dozen people scattered, said West Valley City police Sgt. Robert Brinton. Both men had "several" gunshot wounds in the chest and appeared to be in their late 20s or early 30s, Brinton said.

Gary Hart, 34, of West Valley City, was pronounced dead, and the other man was taken to Jordan Valley West Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

Officers also located a third man at a nearby residence who had a superficial wound from being grazed by a bullet, Brinton said. Police believe the conflict may have begun at that residence.

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting: a man and a 17-year-old male juvenile.

Daniel Diaz, 25, was booked into the Salt Lake County jail early Sunday on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and discharge of a firearm with injury. A probable cause statement filed with the jail by investigators said Diaz was identified by witnesses to the shooting. Witness reports also aided police with a description of a vehicle, which officers later located, the report states. Diaz and the juvenile had access to the car, police said.

The report also states that police found shell casings from a least two handguns in the store parking lots.

Police have not released the name of the juvenile. He was booked into detention, a West Valley City police news release states.

The shooting is still under investigation, but information indicates gang involvement might have played a role.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call West Valley City police at 801-840-4000. All tips can be made anonymously.

