Shooting in West Valley City leaves one dead, another hospitalized

One person is dead and another hospitalized after a shooting in West Valley City early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the parking lot of a Shopko, 4850 W. 3500 South, about 4 a.m. and found two victims lying on the ground as about a dozen people scattered, said West Valley City police Sgt. Robert Brinton.

Both victims had "several" gunshot wounds to the chest and appeared to be in their late 20s or early 30s, Brinton said. One was pronounced dead, and the other was taken to Jordan Valley West Hospital, where the person underwent surgery and is now expected to survive.