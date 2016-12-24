Quantcast
Shooting in West Valley City leaves one dead, another hospitalized

By connect
First Published      Updated 13 minutes ago

One person is dead and another hospitalized after a shooting in West Valley City early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the parking lot of a Shopko, 4850 W. 3500 South, about 4 a.m. and found two victims lying on the ground as about a dozen people scattered, said West Valley City police Sgt. Robert Brinton.

Both victims had "several" gunshot wounds to the chest and appeared to be in their late 20s or early 30s, Brinton said. One was pronounced dead, and the other was taken to Jordan Valley West Hospital, where the person underwent surgery and is now expected to survive.

Officers also located a third victim at a nearby residence who had a superficial wound from being grazed by a bullet, Brinton said. Police believe the conflict may have begun at the residence, but the motive for the shooting is still under investigation. Police are also investigating the possibility of gang involvement.

Police originally detained 12 to 15 people — whose ages range from late teens to mid-20s — for questioning, but have since released several of them, Brinton said. Officers are still searching for a vehicle that may have left the scene with people who witnessed the shooting or were somehow involved.

Police have yet to release the identity of the deceased person, pending notification of next of kin.

