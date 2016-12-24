Quantcast
Mormon missionary dies in South African car crash

A 19-year-old Mormon missionary is dead after a Friday car crash in South Africa.

The New Zealander missionary, Nofo-I-Lelenga Latu, was a member of the Clover Park Ward — which contains parts of Clover Park and Otara — in Auckland, a news release from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said.

Latu was serving full-time in the South Africa Johannesburg Mission and was one of four missionaries involved in the crash, the release said. The three others suffered minor injuries and are expected to recover.

Latu is the fourth full-time LDS missionary to die in 2016, the release said.

LDS Church spokesman Eric Hawkings called the incident "heartbreaking" in the release and said the Church is "deeply saddened" by the news.

"We pray for the family and loved ones of Elder Latu," Hawkings said. "May they be comforted and sustained in their time of mourning and loss."

More details about the crash, including where it occurred and the names of the three other missionaries, were not released.

