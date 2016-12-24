Utah forecast: Winter storm expected to impact holiday travel

Worsening road conditions Saturday evening can be expected for the Wasatch Front and Interstate 15 corridor, continuing into Sunday, the NWS says.

The NWS also suggests drivers put together a car travel survival kit, including "blankets, flashlights with extra batteries, high-calorie snack foods such as dried fruit and granola, sand or cat litter, jumper cables, water containers, a fully charged cell phone, extra pet supplies, extra clothes and a radio with extra batteries."

Drivers should also plan extra time for their journey, the NWS says.

Conditions in Salt Lake City will be windy and rainy through the morning and into the afternoon, when a mix of rain and snow will generate less than an inch of snow accumulation on mountain benches.

Highs will reach about 40 degrees with winds rising to 15 to 25 mph and gusts nearing 30 mph in the afternoon with an 80 percent chance of rain. Saturday evening, three to six inches of snow is expected to accumulate on valley floors, and benches are expected to accumulate five to 10 inches, making for a white Christmas.

On Christmas, the NWS expects more snow with colder temperatures. The high is forecast to be about 30 degrees.

The St. George area should also expect rain throughout the day Christmas Eve with highs in the mid-40s. In the evening, the precipitation is expected to be a mixture of rain and snow with temperatures dropping to about 30 degrees overnight. Winds will blow about 10 to 20 mph.

On Christmas, southern Utahns can expect a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, with sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will again climb to the mid-40s.

The Utah Division of Air Quality shows good conditions across the state this weekend, with the exception of Cache County, which will have moderate air quality Saturday and good air quality Sunday.

For more detailed forecast information, visit The Salt Lake Tribune's weather page.

