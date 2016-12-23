Lawsuit: Whole Foods fired managers for whistleblowing

Washington • Nine managers who were fired by Whole Foods supermarkets for allegedly manipulating a bonus program have filed a class-action lawsuit against the grocery chain.

The lawsuit filed this week in D.C. Superior Court says the managers were fired for blowing the whistle on a company-wide practice of not paying bonuses earned by employees.

The former managers say Whole Foods engaged in "systemic wage theft" at its stores nationwide and that the managers were punished for it after a "sham internal investigation."

The lawsuit also accuses Whole Foods of defamation for telling media outlets that the managers were stealing bonuses from their workers at stores in the Mid-Atlantic region.