Lockheed, Cintas drop; Fred’s, Cal-Maine climb

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

• Lockheed Martin Corp., down $3.21 to $249.59

The aerospace company fell after President-elect Donald Trump again criticized the cost of its F-35 fighter jet.

• Cintas Corp., down $3.73 to $116.36

The uniform supplier reported a weak second-quarter profit.

• Allergan PLC, up $5.09 to $199.08

Health care companies, including drugmakers, did better than the market overall on Friday.

• Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $1.03 to $5.77

The drug developer said its irritable bowel syndrome drug plecanatide worked in a late-stage clinical trial.

• Fred's Inc., up 82 cents to $20.20