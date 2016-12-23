Global markets mixed after Wall Street losses

Beijing • Asian markets slid Friday while Europe gained in early trading ahead of the Christmas holiday after Wall Street fell for a second day.
KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC-40 gained 0.1 percent to 4,840.24 and Germany's DAX rose 0.1 percent to 11,472.34. London's FTSE 100 was down 2 points at 7,061.65. On Thursday, the DAX lost 0.1 percent, the FTSE added 0.3 percent and the CAC-40 was little changed. On Wall Street, futures for the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index were unchanged.
ASIA'S DAY: The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.9 percent to 3,110.15 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng retreated 0.3 percent to 21,574.76. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was off 0.3 percent to 5,627.90 and Seoul's Kospi declined a fraction of a point to 2,035.90. India's Sensex added 0.4 percent to 26,077.96. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Benchmarks in New Zealand and Bangkok advanced. Taiwan and other Southeast Asian markets declined.