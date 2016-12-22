Toy sellers offer more options for autistic kids

The company's 100 stores in the U.K. have been offering similar hours for one day a year since 2014, and Toys R Us plans to bring similar events to more of its 900 U.S. stores.

Chuck E. Cheese's, the chain with arcade games and rides, similarly plans to turn off the music and dim the lights at 40 Northeast restaurants for a couple of hours one Sunday a month starting in January, as part of a trial run.

In the meantime, small stores designed specifically for children with sensory issues are popping up as well.

"The need for a store like this is even bigger than I thought it would be," says Bethany Mathis, who opened Time 4 Toys last month after having a hard time finding toys for her 8-year-old son with sensory processing issues.

The walls at the store in Flowood, Miss. are painted in soft colors and kids can test out the toys.

An estimated one in 68 children have autism or a related disorder, according to a government study based on 2012 data. That's up from one in 150 a decade before.

Symptoms of autism vary widely, and can range from mild social interaction problems to repetitive behaviors to difficulty speaking or even the inability to speak. This can make choosing toys even harder than it is for unaffected kids.

Jamilah Rahim opened Spectrum Toy Store in Chicago this year after she realized no toy stores were meeting that need.

As an in-home behavioral therapist, she saw parents spend money buying toys online that their children ended up not being interested in. At her 700-square-foot store, kids can sit and play with any of the toys and parents can see if they like them before buying.

"It's more of an experience than just a one-stop shop for them to buy toys," says Rahim, who still works as a behavioral therapist part-time, which helps her discover new toys to stock.

Meghan Hetherton drove four hours to visit the store from her home in Eaton Rapids, Mich. Two of Hetherton's four children are autistic, and when she takes them shopping at big stores, her 4-year-old son hums to cope with the crowds and noise. Hetherton often finds herself apologizing to store workers.

"I shouldn't have to," she says, but "store employees just don't understand." At Spectrum Toy Store, her kids pulled toys from the shelves, played with putty and tried on chewable silicone jewelry before she bought some. "They were able to be themselves," says Hetherton.

Dimming the lights and turning off the music can help some autistic kids, but others may still be affected by a big space, says Dr. Eileen Crehan, a postdoctoral fellow at the autism program at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.