Judge warns VW owners not to strip car parts

San Francisco • A federal judge on Thursday warned Volkswagen owners eligible for a buyback under one of the company's emissions cheating settlements not to strip their vehicles of parts before turning them in.
The German automaker reached a deal this week with U.S. regulators and attorneys for owners on the remaining 3-liter diesel cars caught in the scandal. At a hearing about compensation for those buyers, Volkswagen attorney Robert Giuffra complained that a handful of customers were removing car parts under an earlier deal on a larger number of vehicles with smaller engines.
That settlement for about 475,000 2-liter diesel cars calls for them to be returned in the condition they were being driven, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer said.