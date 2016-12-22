U.S. business investment rose in November

Washington • U.S. businesses stepped up their spending on industrial machinery, steel, and other big-ticket items last month, a sign that one of the economy's weak spots may be improving.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that a measure that tracks business investment rose 0.9 percent in November, after a slight 0.2 percent rise the previous month. Yet those gains follow a 1.5 percent drop in September.

Orders for all big-ticket factory goods fell 4.6 percent, mostly because of a sharp fall in demand for commercial aircraft, a volatile category. Excluding transportation-related goods, orders rose 0.5 percent.

The data "looked awful in the headline tally, but the headline hides a solid performance in core capital goods and total durables," Michael Montgomery, U.S. economist at IHS, said. "The manufacturing sector is looking better for a change."