Health care, consumer firms pull U.S. stocks down

New York • U.S. stocks are lower Thursday morning as health care companies take more losses.

Software company Red Hat is falling after it reported weak results.

Bed Bath & Beyond is down after posting weak sales, and other retailers are also sliding.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average shed 28 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,913 as of 8 a.m. Mountain time. The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,260. The Nasdaq composite dipped 10 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,461.

HAT IN HAND: Investors were disappointed with Red Hat after the open-source software company reported disappointing revenue in the third quarter and its fourth-quarter sales projections were also lower than analysts expected. The company also said its chief financial officer will leave in January to become CEO of another company. Red Hat sank $10.95, or 13.7 percent, to $68.84.