Turtles lose copyright suit over ‘Happy Together’

Albany, N.Y. • Radio stations don't have to get permission — or pay compensation — to the owners of old music recordings in order to play the recordings, the state's highest court ruled Tuesday in an ongoing legal dispute between Sirius XM Radio and the owners of The Turtle's 1967 hit "Happy Together."
The Court of Appeals determined that New York common law does not recognize a "public performance right" that would enable the owners of old records to require radio stations to seek permission or render payment before playing the music.
At issue in the case is recordings made before 1972, when new federal copyright laws went into effect.