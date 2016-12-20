Turtles lose copyright suit over ‘Happy Together’

Flo & Eddie Inc., a company owned by two of The Turtles' founding members, sued Sirius in federal court for copyright infringement, arguing that its rights were violated when Sirius plays The Turtle's pre-1972 songs without permission or compensation.

Because the suit involved questions about state law, it spawned legal contests in New York, as well as in Florida and California.

According to the New York decision, written by Judge Leslie Stein, there is no state law establishing such a right. Stein also noted that record companies and artists have long "had a symbiotic relationship with radio stations, and wanted them to play their records to encourage name recognition and corresponding album sales."

Daniel Petrocelli, the attorney for Sirius, said the lawsuit "was simply an effort by record companies to extract more money, beyond what they receive when people buy or download their music."

Tuesday's decision resolves one piece of the much larger legal dispute over the rights of record owners. An attorney for Flo & Eddie Inc. said he is hopeful the suit will ultimately prevail.

"The good fight to protect artist's rights rages on," said attorney Henry Gradstein in a statement.