Buffett’s Dairy Queen to expand into South Korea

Dairy Queen, the restaurant chain owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc., is extending its international push by expanding in South Korea, with a plan to open 50 locations there in five years.

The ice cream seller is teaming with M2G USA Investment Inc., which is also a partner in the ownership of Taco Bell restaurants in the U.S. and Korea, according to a statement Tuesday from Minneapolis-based Dairy Queen.

Dairy Queen has been expanding globally with more than 2,200 locations outside of the U.S., and some of the recent growth has been concentrated in nations known for hot weather, such as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.