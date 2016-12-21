Saudi Arabia may raise retail fuel prices in 2017

Saudi Arabia is considering increasing retail gasoline and diesel prices in 2017 for the second year in a row, as the world's top crude exporter pursues a plan to cut its dependence on oil revenue, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The rise in domestic fuel prices is expected to be announced before the end of the year, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the plan isn't public.

The government is looking into two scenarios for the hike: either linking local fuel prices to benchmark oil prices or to the average of gasoline and diesel fuel prices on the international market, the person said. Media officials at the energy ministry in Riyadh weren't immediately available for comment.