Utah’s hotel business is holding steady

By connect
First Published      Last Updated Dec 21 2016 03:15 pm

With one month left in 2016, Utah's lodging industry is close to duplicating its performance from the year before.

Occupancy rates statewide were 71.2 percent through the end of November compared to 71 percent for the first 11 months of 2015.

The gap was a little bigger in Salt Lake County, home to the largest share of rooms. Hotels in the county have filled 75.0 percent of their rooms nightly through the end of November, down a bit from 75.8 in the same period the year before.

While occupancy levels were basically static, hoteliers in the county and across the state were able to collect about $4 more per night for each room, according to the latest monthly report from the Denver-based Rocky Mountain Lodging Report.

Similarly, its figures show that nightly bookings at Utah's mountain resorts were almost even from year to year.

Another Denver-based monitor of the mountain lodging industry, DestiMetrics, reported that reservations for this winter dropped considerably in November compared to the same month a year earlier.

Bookings in November for the rest of the winter were down 7.9 percent from 2015 levels. Bookings for rooms in November fell even more dramatically — 25.9 percent.

"While overall winter season bookings remain strong," said DestiMetrics director Ralf Garrison, "the early season softness is likely a combination of the initial uncertainty surrounding the presidential election and the warm, dry weather that persisted through much of November at most Western mountain destinations."

December's snowy weather pattern has been a relief for many Western resorts after the disappointment of losing the potentially lucrative Thanksgiving weekend, he noted.

Consequently, even though November was down and April reservations are lagging, the four months in between all look to be busier than the previous year.

mikeg@sltrib.com

 

