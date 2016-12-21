Utah’s hotel business is holding steady

With one month left in 2016, Utah's lodging industry is close to duplicating its performance from the year before.

Occupancy rates statewide were 71.2 percent through the end of November compared to 71 percent for the first 11 months of 2015.

The gap was a little bigger in Salt Lake County, home to the largest share of rooms. Hotels in the county have filled 75.0 percent of their rooms nightly through the end of November, down a bit from 75.8 in the same period the year before.

While occupancy levels were basically static, hoteliers in the county and across the state were able to collect about $4 more per night for each room, according to the latest monthly report from the Denver-based Rocky Mountain Lodging Report.