TripAdvisor and Carnival climb, Praxair deflates

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

• TripAdvisor Inc., up $2.34 to $48.79

The travel website operator said it will start adding some Expedia brands to its instant hotel booking platform.

• Carnival Corp., up $1.17 to $52.49

The cruise line company posted strong quarterly results.

• Regions Financial Corp., up 30 cents to $14.58

Banks led the market higher as bond yields climbed to reverse Monday's skid.

• Praxair Inc., down $4.61 to $118.39

The industrial gas company agreed to combine with German competitor Linde.

• General Mills Inc., down $1.61 to $61.45