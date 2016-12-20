TripAdvisor and Carnival climb, Praxair deflates

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
• TripAdvisor Inc., up $2.34 to $48.79
The travel website operator said it will start adding some Expedia brands to its instant hotel booking platform.
• Carnival Corp., up $1.17 to $52.49
The cruise line company posted strong quarterly results.
• Regions Financial Corp., up 30 cents to $14.58
Banks led the market higher as bond yields climbed to reverse Monday's skid.
• Praxair Inc., down $4.61 to $118.39
The industrial gas company agreed to combine with German competitor Linde.
• General Mills Inc., down $1.61 to $61.45