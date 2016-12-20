Luxury golf resort owes Jamaican workers $2M

Columbia, S.C. • About 240 Jamaican workers at a luxury golf resort in South Carolina will be splitting $2 million under a deal to settle a lawsuit alleging they had been cheated.

The order signed Dec. 16 by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel applies to a pool of Jamaican guest workers who worked for Kiawah Island Golf Resort on H-2B visas. The program allows U.S. employers to bring foreign nationals to the country to fill temporary nonagricultural jobs.

Several guest workers filed a class-action lawsuit last year accusing Kiawah of failing to properly pay them minimum wages by deducting housing and transportation costs from their pay for kitchen, serving and housekeeping jobs from 2012 through 2014.