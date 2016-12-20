Iowa cabinet maker taking 800 workers on cruise

Waterloo, Iowa • A Waterloo cabinet manufacturer is taking its more than 800 employees on a company-paid Caribbean cruise to celebrate achieving key goals as it recovers from the recession.

Bertch Cabinet manufacturing co-founder Gary Bertch told his employees last week that the company had met its goals for the year — and they would go on a week-long cruise. Employees depart on Jan. 8, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

The company, founded in 1977, once employed more than 1,000 people. Employment dropped to about 600 people in 2011, but the company has since added about 240 workers, Bertch said.