‘What is wrong with you?’: After losing a granddaughter to meningitis, Utah woman pushes for mandated vaccination

But what really killed Brandi left her family flabbergasted, forcing them to Google a disease they had never heard of.

The unknown assailant was bacterial meningitis, an infection of the fluid around the brain and spinal cord. There's a vaccine to protect against this deadly disease, but Utah is one of only 12 states that does not require college-age students to get it, according to the Immunization Action Coalition.

If they had, Brandi likely would still be alive today.

"We're trying to get the word out to everyone" about the vaccine: "Come on people, what is wrong with you?" said Janet, Brandi's grandmother. "Maybe it isn't such a large-spread disease and you think, 'It won't happen to me.' But it could."

Rare but deadly • Brandi was going to cosmetology school and working multiple jobs when she started to feel ill in February 2007.

It seemed like the flu, Gina said, so Brandi brushed it off. But then the blinding headache and nausea became too much to bear, and Gina said she went to a doctor who prescribed migraine medication.

Meningitis symptoms can look like those of the flu — headache, nausea and increased sensitivity to light — and usually occur within seven days of exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The disease is spread from person to person during close or lengthy contact. For example, it can be spread through saliva, coughing or kissing, the CDC states.

And the disease can be deadly, like in Brandi's case, if it is not caught early enough.

Between 2003 and 2007, 500 of the 4,100 cases of bacterial meningitis in the U.S. resulted in death, the CDC reports.

In Utah, seven of the 19 people who have contracted bacterial meningitis since 2012 died, according to the state Department of Health.

If caught early enough, the disease is treatable. However, people who recover often suffer permanent disabilities such as hearing loss, as well as brain damage, the CDC reports.

But fast acting treatment, and the resulting disabilities, wouldn't be necessary if people were vaccinated against it, Gina said.