Ask Ann Cannon: I miss the attention of an explosive guy who lashes out at me and is dating someone else. What to do?

OK. First, I feel like this week's answers need a disclaimer attached because all of them involve dating. I'm super-flattered that people think I might have some advice on this front, but I pretty much don't date these days because it would bug my husband.
Still, I'll give this my best shot.
Dear Ann Cannon • A guy started paying attention and flirting with me. He's the one who has initiated most of our conversations. I recently learned that he's dating someone else, so I've backed off. This caused him to lash out at me. He asked me to leave him alone, which I have. He can be explosive, and I've seen his ugly side. But I do like him and miss the attention. He's the first guy I've wanted to ask me out in a long time. Your thoughts?
— Lonely
Dear Lonely • Before I share my thoughts on your specific situation, let me float some general questions out there. Did this guy ever give you the impression you were the only woman he's interested in? Was he upfront about the fact that he is seeing someone else? Is he in a committed relationship? In other words, was he flirting with someone else (you) behind someone else's (her) back? Would you object to casually dating a person as long as neither of you is in a committed relationship? I could be wrong, but I don't think it's uncommon for single people to "play the field" — which is what we used to say back in the Dark Ages when I was dating. This is a thought worth considering. Like they say, casual dating is the gateway drug to serious dating. Or maybe they don't.
OK. I will say it does concern me when you say he "lashed out." What did that actually look like? Was he merely annoyed or were there real anger issues there? And that word "explosive"? Hmmmmmm. Attention feels sooooo good, especially when you've gone without it for a while. But no one needs a guy (or gal) with real anger issues in their lives.
Good luck.
—
Dear Ann Cannon • How can I make the people in my life understand that I DO NOT WANT TO BE LINED UP? My wife died a few years ago and I have no desire to date, which seems to make people uncomfortable at some level. They all assume I either need or want a spouse. I don't.
— Widower
Dear Widower • How do you make the people in your life understand that you do not want to be lined up? Keep saying "No." #resist.
And now for a few observations. You're probably right that your status as a single man makes some people uncomfortable — especially in cultures where couples are the societal norm. Your friends may not even consciously be aware of this fact, but still. There it is.
I'm assuming you also understand that their efforts to find you a companion come out of a genuine place of love and concern for you. Hence, the well-intentioned meddling in the affairs of your heart. Cut them some slack.
Finally, you may change your mind down the road about the dating thing. Don't close the door on any possibility in this life. But, seriously, seeking a companion is YOUR call and nobody else's.
—
Dear Ann Cannon • I am a 60-something single man in good health who would like to meet women, but I don't want to go online to do it. Any suggestions?
— Interested
Dear Interested • Well, I am happy to defer to our readers on this one. Meanwhile, I will make an obvious statement: You have to go where the women are.
I have two friends who met their husbands (cliché alert) in a bar. That scene doesn't work for everyone, so think about other venues where people mingle. A class like the ones offered by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Utah. A congregation. A book group (check out your local libraries and bookstores for specific information). A gym. You get the idea.
And then, of course, you can always ask friends to introduce you to friends and to friends of friends. In the meantime, congratulate yourself on taking the first step — realizing you want to get out and asking how best to go about doing it.
—
—
