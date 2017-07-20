Photos: Little Dragon lights up the night for Twilight Concert Series’ 30th run

Debate about the future of Salt Lake City's Twilight Concert Series and its financial viability will come soon enough.

On Thursday night at Pioneer Park, it was all about the music.

The 30th anniversary of the downtown SLC music festival kicked off with thousands in attendance to see headliners Little Dragon, a Gothenburg, Sweden-based electronic quartet that alternates 1980s-style dancepop with moody '90s R&B. Xenia Rubinos also performed, while local act Angel Magic opened the show.

The Twilight Concert Series will take place every Thursday at Pioneer Park (350 W. 300 South) through Aug. 31.