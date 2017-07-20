‘Mary Poppins,’ ‘Diagnosis Murder’ star Dick Van Dyke added to Salt Lake Comic Con guest roster

Sept. 21-23 » Star of landmark sitcom, ‘Mary Poppins,’ ‘Diagnosis: Murder’ and more

He's been a chimney sweep, a sketch-comedy writer, a teen idol's manager and a mystery-solving doctor — and now Dick Van Dyke will be a guest at Salt Lake Comic Con.

The 91-year-old actor, singer, dancer, producer and writer is the latest name to be added to the roster of celebrity guests for the fifth annual pop-culture convention, set for Sept. 21-23 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City.

Van Dyke doesn't often appear at fan conventions, Salt Lake Comic Con organizers said in announcing his booking Thursday.

Dan Farr, co-founder of Salt Lake Comic Con, calls Van Dyke his "dream guest." In 2005, Van Dyke narrated an audio CD for a Christmas children's book, "Mr. Finnegan's Giving Chest," which Farr wrote.