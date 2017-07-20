Dick Van Dyke added to Salt Lake Comic Con guest roster

Van Dyke became a star on Broadway in 1961 when he was cast as Albert Peterson, the hapless manager of singing star Conrad Birdie in the original production of "Bye Bye Birdie." Singing the now-classic "Put on a Happy Face," Van Dyke received a Tony award for the role.
He soon moved on to television, starring as TV comedy writer and family man Rob Petrie on the landmark sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show" from 1961 to 1966. Creator Carl Reiner intended the part for himself, until CBS insisted on Van Dyke. (Reiner instead played Rob's boss, the vain variety host Alan Brady.) The show made stars out of Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore, who played Rob's loving wife Laura.
Van Dyke's first movie was "Bye Bye Birdie" (1963), in which he reprised his Broadway triumph. The next year, he starred alongside Julie Andrews in Disney's "Mary Poppins," playing the happy-go-lucky chimney sweep and chalk artist Bert. (He has a cameo in the sequel, "Mary Poppins Returns," due out Christmas 2018.)
Other movies Van Dyke starred in include "Lt. Robin Crusoe, U.S.N." (1966), "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" (1968), the dramedy "The Comic" (1969), the satirical "Cold Turkey" (1971), and the drama "The Runner Stumbles" (1979). He had smaller roles in Warren Beatty's "Dick Tracy" (1990) and "Night at the Museum" (2006).
Van Dyke has appeared frequently on TV over the years. Most famously, he played physician-turned-sleuth Dr. Mark Sloan on "Diagnosis: Murder" from 1993 to 2001 — with his son Barry Van Dyke co-starring as Sloan's police-detective son Steve.
