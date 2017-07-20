Movie review: Sci-fi marvel ‘Valerian’ starts strong, but fizzles out

The French director Luc Besson has two gears — outlandishly eye-popping and ridiculously convoluted — and he hits both hard in the whack-a-doodle space adventure "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets."
The source material for Besson's script is a goldmine: The French comics series "Valerian and Laureline," which is turning 50 this year. The series is sometimes cited as an inspiration for "Star Wars" — particularly the cantina scene, with its varied alien species — and Besson himself hired founding artist Jean-Claude Mézières to create concept art for his 1997 science-fiction movie "The Fifth Element."
Besson doesn't get to his title character, Maj. Valerian (Dane DeHaan), and his partner, Sgt. Laureline (Cara Delevingne) for a good 15 minutes into the movie. First, he must establish how centuries of add-ons to the International Space Station led to the creation of Alpha, a floating home to 30 million creatures from thousands of species. And he gives us the beautiful and chilling sight of the planet Mül, an idyllic land of tall, iridescent humanoids (kissin' cousins of the Na'Vi of "Avatar") who are all but wiped out by a cataclysm from space.