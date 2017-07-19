Utah theater company’s ‘Blackbird’ crackles with electricity

What gives this play its almost-visceral wallop, is that it's also a perverse kind of love story.

The facts are clear enough. When Una was 12 and Ray in his 40s, they had a sexual relationship. Ray was tried and sent to prison, and Una attempted to go on with her life. Now, 15 years later, through a picture she saw in a trade magazine, she has tracked him down in a different state with a different name.

But to do what? To expose him, to attack him, to humiliate him, to make him confess how he wronged her, to force him to say he's sorry? Even Una doesn't know exactly why she's here.

And how is Ray, now called Peter, supposed to react? He defends himself, he protests he's entitled to a new life, he separates himself from typical predators by asserting, "I've never loved, desired anyone that age again."

What becomes clear is that they both desperately need to understand what happened between them, especially on the last night they spent together, and why they became obsessed — and remain drawn — to one another.

These are two damaged people. Were they always that way, or did the damage result from their encounter, or does the truth lie somewhere in the middle? When Una admits, "I don't know what to believe," we're right there with her. And something occurs late in the play that deepens that dilemma.

Only making things muddier is that certain cultures and religious traditions would consider Una and Ray's relationship acceptable.

Anne Louise Brings and Mark Fossen attack their roles with such focus and relentless energy that they make the intensity of Una and Ray's relationship palpable. Harrower's dialogue crackles with electricity, and Brings and Fossen ride it with instant shifts in emotion and body language, tender and vulnerable one moment and volatile the next. L.L. West's taut-as-wire direction keeps the unfolding action tense and on track.

Thomas George's break-room set is as messy and cluttered as these characters' lives, and Lee Hollaar's lighting emits an eerie green glow that makes what's happening seem increasingly surreal.

"Dealing with unfinished business is a ragged, painful, uncomfortable, heart-wrenching process," West remarks in his director's notes. "Blackbird" exposes the anguish and ambiguity of that process and is guaranteed to give its audience plenty to discuss on the way home.

