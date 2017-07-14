Boyé brings Mormon Tabernacle Choir Pioneer Day concert crowd to its feet

What do you do if you're the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and your soloist has to cancel less than two weeks before one of your biggest shows of the year? You call an old friend and make some lemonade.
Alex Boyé, former boy-band frontman, current YouTube star and veteran of the Tabernacle Choir in the interim, incredulously described how, the morning after a choir performance popped up in his Facebook memories, music director Mack Wilberg called to ask whether he could pinch hit for former "Hamilton" star Christopher Jackson, who'd been sidelined by his commitment to a television series. "I about fell off my chair," Boyé recalled, but he gamely jumped in.