Boyé brings Mormon Tabernacle Choir Pioneer Day concert crowd to its feet

He sang one of Jackson's numbers from the Disney hit "Moana," crooned a medley of hits popularized by his boyhood idol Nat King Cole and brought down the house with the spiritual "I Want Jesus to Walk With Me" — a song he has sung several times (and recorded) with the choir. He also delivered exuberant renditions of two songs from "The Lion King," complete with a Rafiki-inspired feather collar.

Already in possession of a distinctive gospel-pop voice, Boyé clearly paid attention during his seven years in the choir as well, with his training evident in his high notes and breath control.

The choir, under the direction of Wilberg and associate conductor Ryan Murphy, sang enthusiastic backup and gave a few well-polished performances of its own, most memorably on a bristling "Battle of Jericho." The Orchestra at Temple Square got a chance to shine in a performance of the finale from Félix-Alexandre Guilmant's Symphony No. 2 with principal organist Richard Elliott, who again brought the Conference Center throng to its feet.