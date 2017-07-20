Utahn drops Disney Easter eggs in ‘Descendants 2’

In "Descendants" and its sequel, the heroes live in Auradon, which is filled with strong blues, reds and yellows, along with a lot of pastels and softer colors. The villains are exiled to the Isle of the Lost, which is filled with blacks, purples and acid greens, along with "an added layer of soot and smoke and grit, and we called that palette 'dirty candy.' "

It was a collaborative effort, including input from the folks at Disney.

"In the case of the 'Descendants' movies, there's an added sensitivity," Hofeling said. "We're taking heritage characters that are very precious to the Magic Kingdom and putting them in positions they haven't been in before."

"Descendants 2" picks up the story from the first TV movie. Maleficent's daughter, Mal (Dove Cameron); the Evil Queen's daughter, Evie (Sofia Carson), Cruella DeVil's son, Carlos (Cameron Boyce); and Jafar's son, Jay (Booboo Stewart) are still in adjusting to life in Auradon, where they go to school with the heroes' kids. And Mal feels the weight of expectations as the girlfriend of King Ben (Mitchell Hope), the son of Belle and Beast.

And there are several new villains, including the sons of Captain Hook and Gaston, and Uma (China Anne McClain), the daughter of Ursula the sea witch. She's determined to break all the villains out of the Isle of the Lost so they can overwhelm the heroes.

It's a bright, goofy and entertaining musical that features six original songs, two songs from the first "Descendants" and a cover of "Kiss the Girl" from "The Little Mermaid."

And there are some added bonuses — Easter eggs — if you pay close attention.

"The viewers of these movies tend to watch them repeatedly," Hofeling said. "It's always fun to try to make it a new experience every time by hiding a little something there."

Like the painting in the Isle of the Lost beauty salon, run by Dizzy (Anna Cathcart), the daughter of Cinderella's evil stepsister, Drizella.

"Definitely, a few people turned their heads to the side when I hung a giant portrait of a cat in the hair salon with the name 'Lucifer' underneath it," Hofeling said. "You kind of have to be a bit of a Disney nut to know exactly who that is."

(It's the cat that belonged to the wicked stepmother — Dizzy's grandmother — in "Cinderella.")

And there are smaller Easter eggs that will be harder to catch. Like the book about proper manners for ladies that Mal is reluctantly reading.

"One of the headings in this book is, 'Turning wool to thread — how modern techniques can save you a hundred years or more,' " Hofeling said. "Who knows if anybody will ever see that, but the mandate that I give the art department is, 'Let's make this world that detailed.' "

It was a major effort to carry that detailed work through the massive sets.