Thursday’s Deer Valley concert is fit for a Prince

The Salt Lake Tribune
Marshall Charloff comes not to mourn Prince but to celebrate him. The vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, who has been playing the funk legend's music since 2011, will sing and play guitar with the Utah Symphony in a concert of Prince's hits as well as enough deep cuts to satisfy the artist's hard-core fans. Guest conductor Brent Havens, who put together the setlist, "has done a marvelous job," Charloff said.

Since Prince's untimely death 15 months ago, "people have been celebrating his life in an unprecedented manner," said Charloff, a Minnesota native who has met Prince, performed with members of his band and recorded at Paisley Park. Thursday's concert "really is a celebration, it's a party — that's the spirit of the music." Songs like "1999" and "Let's Go Crazy," he noted, are rife with references to "the afterworld, the afterlife and how tomorrow's not promised." Accordingly, he hopes the concert will inspire a few tears, a lot of cheers and an irresistible impulse to get up and dance.

When • Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Where • Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive, Park City

Tickets • $39-$96 ($15 for youth)

Also at Deer Valley • Rei Hotoda conducts chamber-orchestra works of Beethoven, Mozart, Sarasate and more with violin soloist Hana Chang, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Park City, $36 ($15 for youth); Diana Krall performs solo, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Snow Park amphitheater, from $55; "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," film screening with score performed live, Saturday, 7 p.m., Snow Park amphitheater, from $36 ($15 for youth)

