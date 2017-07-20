Deep-fried history celebrated at Salt Lake City’s Navajo Hogan restaurant

"It was a gamble," Bill Espinoza said about opening the restaurant with such a specific culinary focus.

Utahns usually can find fry bread and Navajo tacos during summer fairs and festivals — like the one-day Native American celebrations taking place on July 24 in Salt Lake City and South Jordan (see box).

But other times of the year, the Navajo Hogan has often been the only source.

Within the last year, however, two more eateries with a Native American focus have opened in Salt Lake City, including Black Sheep at Epic Brewing, 1048 E. 2100 South, and The Blue Bird Stand, a mobile food vendor that parks on the weekends at the Native American Trading Post, 3971 S. Redwood Rd.

—

Deep-fried history • Pioneer Day is an appropriate time to pay homage to fry bread. After all, American Indians are an important — but often overlooked — part of July 24 celebrations. From the Shoshone and Goshutes to Utes, Paiutes and Navajo, some 20,000 are said to have lived in the area that now encompasses Utah in 1847, when the Mormon pioneers arrived.

Fry bread is a recent addition to American Indian cuisine, originating in 1860 when about 8,000 Navajos were driven from their land by U.S. troops and sent to a reservation in Fort Sumner, N.M. The government provided the tribe with only limited food staples, including white flour and lard. The Navajo made the best of what they had been given, turning the flour into flat discs of dough and cooking them in hot grease.

Through the years, the bread became the foundation for the Navajo or Indian tacos, considered the state dish of Arizona.

While some may say the fried dough is a symbol of oppression, that's not how Bleu Adams, owner of Black Sheep at Epic Brewing (where fry bread and a beef brisket Navajo taco are served), looks at it. "For me, it speaks to the perseverance and ingenuity of native peoples, fusing food cultures much like the beignets of the South (French/Creole) or even shina soba (ramen, China/Japan)," he told The Tribune earlier this year.

There are other names for fried bread dough. Western pioneers — including the Mormons who came to Utah — called these creations "dough gods."

In New Mexico and other part of the southwest, they are referred to as sopaipillas. And, weirdly, in modern-day Utah, they have been dubbed scones — which causes some confusion with the small, triangular shaped scone served with high tea in England, Scotland and Ireland.

—

Road food favorite • Navajo Hogan got its big break when authors Jane and Michael Stern included it in their popular "Road Food" eating guides. After that, people from all over the country and the world would stop in for a taste of the southwest.

Through the years, the restaurant has had its share of celebrity visitors, said Espinoza, who has an autographed photo of former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno. The cast from "Touched by an Angel," which was filmed a few blocks east at Granite Hight School, were known to drop by.

A graduate of the University of New Mexico, Espinoza is part-Latino but identifies more with the Navajo portion of his family heritage. He worked in minority affairs under former governor Scott Matheson and in the banking industry before convincing Marcie to open Navajo Hogan.