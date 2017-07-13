Utah theater company features a world premiere, and other new stories about women

Stage » Female-focused stories are the focus for a new season at Pygmalion Productions.

Season tickets go on sale Aug. 1 for Pygmalion Productions 2017-18 season. The Salt Lake City theater company is devoted to exploring stories about women.

Rose Exposed • Aug. 26. Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center resident companies join together to produce an evening of music, dance and theater around this year's theme of "The Sky is Falling."

"When PYG's Fly" • Sept. 16. The company's annual fundraiser.

"The Weyward Sisters" • Nov. 3-18. A play by LL West, which premiered at last year's Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival. It's a backstage story of Leandra, Skye and Fioon, witches who have been hired by Thomas Middleton to perform in a new play called "Macbeth." The script has been co-authored by Shakespeare, a writer the witches know as The Brad. The three sisters grapple with how their characters fit into the fabric of the story, and if they should alter the ending.