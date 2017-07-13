Quantcast
Utah theater company features a world premiere, and other new stories about women

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
Stage » Female-focused stories are the focus for a new season at Pygmalion Productions.

Season tickets go on sale Aug. 1 for Pygmalion Productions 2017-18 season. The Salt Lake City theater company is devoted to exploring stories about women.

Rose Exposed • Aug. 26. Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center resident companies join together to produce an evening of music, dance and theater around this year's theme of "The Sky is Falling."

"When PYG's Fly" • Sept. 16. The company's annual fundraiser.

"The Weyward Sisters" • Nov. 3-18. A play by LL West, which premiered at last year's Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival. It's a backstage story of Leandra, Skye and Fioon, witches who have been hired by Thomas Middleton to perform in a new play called "Macbeth." The script has been co-authored by Shakespeare, a writer the witches know as The Brad. The three sisters grapple with how their characters fit into the fabric of the story, and if they should alter the ending.

"I and You" • Feb. 2-17. A contemporary play by Lauren Gunderson, whose play, "Silent Sky" the theater company produced last year. It's the story of Anthony, who shows up at the house of his ill classmate, Caroline, with an English assignment about Walt Whitman's "Leaves of Grass. "As these two let down their guards and share their secrets, this seemingly mundane poetry project unlocks a much deeper mystery that has brought them together," promoters say. "'I and You' is an ode to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness."

"Red Bike" • April 20-May 5. A contemporary play by Caridad Svich, whose play "Spark" was produced in the company's 2014 season. It's the story of an 11-year-old girl who lives in a small town but finds her way to a bigger world through her beloved bike. Until she sees something awry, perhaps an accident, that causes her to view her town differently.

Ellen Fagg Weist

 

AT A GLANCE

Pygmalion Productions

Season tickets on sale Aug. 1 at ArtTix.com. For information about the theater company, visit pygmalionproductions.org.

