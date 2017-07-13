Quantcast
Made-in-Utah ‘Westworld’ leads Emmy nominations with 22

By | The Salt Lake Tribune connect
First Published      Updated 53 minutes ago
A (largely) made-in-Utah show sits atop the Emmy nomination heap — HBO's "Westworld" is tied with NBC's "Saturday Night Live" for the most nominations with 22.

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences doesn't keep state-by-state records, but this has to be the most nominations a local show has ever gotten. "Touched by an Angel" got 12 nominations (and no wins) in nine seasons; "Everwood" got two nominations (and no wins) in four seasons.

"Westworld" was nominated as best drama and cast members were nominated in each of the drama series acting categories — Evan Rachel Wood as lead actress, Anthony Hopkins as lead actor, Thandie Newton as supporting actress and Jeffrey Wright as supporting actor.

The series also received nominations for directing, writing, casting, cinematography, costumes, editing, hairstyling, interactive media, main title design, main title theme music, sound editing, sound mixing, visual effects, two for makeup and two for design.

"Westworld" is based on the 1973 movie of the same title. The first season started out slowly, but developed into an enthralling tale about a futuristic theme park — a re-creation of the Old West where humans and robots indistinguishable from humans interact. And some of the robots become self-aware and rebelled.

"Westworld' was not filmed entirely in the Beehive State, but it was filled with spectacular southern Utah scenery — Castle Valley, Fisher Valley, Dead Horse Point State Park and several spots near Arches National Park and Moab.

Other portions of Season 1 were filmed on the Universal Studios' Southern California backlot and locations in West Hollywood, Agoura and Santa Clarita.

The contrast between the "Westworld" and "Saturday Night Live" couldn't be more stark. "Westworld" has aired just one, 10-episode season, and it will compete against fellow first-time best-drama nominees "The Crown," "The Handmaid's Tale," "Stranger Things" and "This Is Us," along with three-time nominee "Better Call Saul" and five-time nominee "House of Cards."

"Saturday Night Live" has won 50 Emmys in 42 years, from four in its first season to three a year ago. It made big headlines this past season for its jabs at Donald Trump.

That's also reflected in the Emmy nominations for best variety/talk series — nominees "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," "Last Week with John Oliver" and "Real Time with Bill Maher" were all particularly hard on the president; "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "The Late Late Show with James Corden" somewhat less so.

FX's "FEUD: Bette and Joan" and Netflix's "Stranger Things" each got 18 nominations each; HBO's "Veep" garnered 17.

As usual, HBO leads the way with 110 nominations. (It campaigns hard for the Emmys.) Netflix is second with 91 nominations, and NBC has 60.

"Westworld" will not return for Season 2 until sometime in 2018 — and we don't know if it will air during the eligibility period for the 2018 Emmys, which ends on May 31.

AT A GLANCE

Partial list of Primetime Emmy Award nominations

Partial list of nominees for the annual Primetime Emmy Awards, announced Thursday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com :

1. Comedy Series » “Atlanta”; “black-ish”; “Master Of None”; “Silicon Valley”; “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”; “Veep.”

2. Drama Series » “Better Call Saul”; “The Crown”; “The Handmaid’s Tale”; “House Of Cards”; “Stranger Things”; “This Is Us”; “Westworld.”

3. Actor, Drama Series » Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Kevin Spacey, “House Of Cards”; Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”; Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”; Anthony Hopkins, “Westworld.”

4. Supporting Actor, Drama Series » Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”; John Lithgow, “The Crown”; Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”; Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”; David Harbour, “Stranger Things”; Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”; Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld.”

5. Actress, Drama Series » Keri Russell, “The Americans”; Claire Foy, “The Crown”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Robin Wright, “House of Cards”; Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”; Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld.”

6. Supporting Actress, Drama Series » Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is The New Black”; Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”; Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”; Thandie Newton, “Westworld.”

7. Actor, Comedy Series » Donald Glover, “Atlanta”; Zach Galifianakis, “Baskets”; Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”; Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”; William H. Macy, “Shameless”; Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent.”

8. Supporting Actor, Comedy Series » Louie Anderson, “Baskets”; Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”; Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”; Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”; Tony Hale, “Veep”; Matt Walsh, “Veep.”

9. Actress, Comedy Series » Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”; Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”; Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”; Lily Tomlin, “Grace And Frankie”; Allison Janney, “Mom”; Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”; Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep.”

10. Supporting Actress, Comedy Series » Vanessa Bayer, “Saturday Night Live”; Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”; Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”; Kathryn Hahn, “Transparent”; Judith Light, “Transparent”; Anna Chlumsky, “Veep.”

11. Limited Series » “Big Little Lies”; “Fargo”; “FEUD: Bette And Joan”; “Genius”; “The Night Of.”

12. Actor, Limited Series or Movie » Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”; Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”; Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”; John Turturro, “The Night Of”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: The Lying Detective”; Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies.”

13. Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie » Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”; David Thewlis, “Fargo”; Alfred Molina, “FEUD: Bette and Joan”; Stanley Tucci, “FEUD: Bette and Joan”; Bill Camp, “The Night Of”; Michael Kenneth Williams, “The Night Of.”

14. Actress, Limited Series or Movie » Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”; Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”; Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”; Carrie Coon, “Fargo”; Jessica Lange, “FEUD: Bette and Joan”; Susan Sarandon, “FEUD: Bette and Joan.”

15. Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie » Regina King, “American Crime”; Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”; Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”; Judy Davis, “FEUD: Bette and Joan”; Jackie Hoffman, “FEUD: Bette and Joan”; Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard Of Lies.”

The Associated Press

