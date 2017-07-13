’This is Us,’ ‘The Crown’ vie for Emmy nods; no ‘Thrones’

Los Angeles • With "Game of Thrones" off the Emmy battlefield this time around, the likely beneficiaries will be streaming dramas and, in a reversal of fortune, a broadcast series.
Netflix's "The Crown" and "Stranger Things" and Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," all streamed shows, could be among the nominees to be announced Thursday at the TV academy by Anna Chlumsky ("Veep") and Shemar Moore ("Criminal Minds," the upcoming "S.W.A.T."). The announcement will be streamed live at 11:30 a.m. EDT on www.emmys.com .
The NBC freshman series "This is Us," a hit with viewers and critics, has a chance to show that network dramas can be Emmy-worthy again. A commercial broadcast network hasn't fielded a best drama series contender since CBS' "The Good Wife" was nominated in 2011. The last network winner was Fox's "24" in 2006.