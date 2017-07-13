’This is Us,’ ‘The Crown’ vie for Emmy nods; no ‘Thrones’

HBO's "Game of Thrones," which dominated last year's Emmys with 23 nods and 12 trophies, including its second consecutive best drama award, fell outside the eligibility window for Emmy consideration this year.

"Orphan Black" isn't in the running for the same reason, depriving star Tatiana Maslany of the chance to repeat as best-drama actress.

On the flip side, this could be the year of the sitcom auteur — those actors who star in their creations, and often write and even direct them. That includes Aziz Ansari in "Master of None" on Netflix, Donald Glover's "Atlanta" on FX and Issa Rae's "Insecure" on HBO.

Strong showings by them could indicate that Emmy voters are willing to embrace the achievements of women and people of color as they finally gain a foothold in the TV industry.

Other likely contenders are HBO's "Veep," which won its second straight top comedy award last year; ABC's "black-ish"; Amazon's "Transparent"; and, for its sixth and final season, HBO's "Girls."

The Emmys are scheduled to air Sept. 17 on CBS, with Stephen Colbert as host.