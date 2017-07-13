Sensitive ‘To the Bone’ dares to dramatize eating disorders

Longtime TV writer/producer Marti Noxon makes a sure-footed feature directorial debut with "To the Bone," a drama about eating disorders that doesn't feel clichéd or hectoring.
Ellen (Lily Collins) has anorexia and has been through various in-patient and other treatments with little to show for it. She has just left Phoenix, where her fragile mom (Lili Taylor) lives with her New Agey wife, Olive (Brooke Smith), to stay with her never-seen father; her prim stepmom, Susan (Carrie Preston); and her half-sister, Kelly (Liana Liberato).
Ellen gets a last-ditch opportunity at treatment with an unconventional but much sought-after doctor, Dr. Beckham (Keanu Reeves). She moves into a treatment facility, a house with six other patients dealing with anorexia, bulimia and binge-eating.