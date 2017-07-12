‘Little Hours’ and its swearing medieval nuns is a tedious exercise in improv

Hearing medieval nuns swear is good for a laugh or two — but it's not enough to base an entire movie around, as the scattershot comedy "The Little Hours" does.
Set in 14th-century Tuscany — and ostensibly based on Giovanni Boccaccio's novel "The Decameron," from the same era — the story centers on three young nuns in a cloistered convent. Sister Allesandra (Alison Brie) is the spoiled daughter of a wealthy merchant (Paul Reiser) who donates heavily to keep the convent going. Sister Fernanda (Aubrey Plaza) is a foul-mouthed woman who sneaks out of the convent to meet her childhood friend Marta (Jemima Kirke, late of "Girls"). And Sister Ginevra (Kate Micucci, of the comedy team Garfunkel & Oates) is a nosy busybody who tattles everyone else's sins to Sister Marea (Molly Shannon), who runs the convent alongside Father Tommasso (John C. Reilly).