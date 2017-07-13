High-school horror movie ‘Wish Upon’ is repetitive, witless horror.

A Chinese music box springs to life in the high-school horror movie "Wish Upon," but the plot of this distasteful mess is even more mechanical.
The music box appears in the life of Clare (Joey King), an artistically inclined wallflower who lives in a beat-up old house with her dad (Ryan Phillippe), who makes a meager living scrounging junk from Dumpsters around their Ohio town. There's a perpetual cloud over their lives, after Clare's mom (Elisabeth Rohm) hanged herself in their attic 12 years earlier.
Clare, who conveniently studies Chinese in school, recognizes a couple of the characters on the box: "Seven wishes." In the height of teen angst, she idly makes a wish that her personal bully, popular girl Darcie Chapman (Josephine Langford), "would just rot." The next morning, Darcie wakes up with flesh-eating disease. Later that day, Clare discovers her dog dead in the crawl space under the house.