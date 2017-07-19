Utah restaurants earn high award for wine selection, including six restaurants winning ‘Best of’

However, 16 restaurants did receive the entry-level "Award of Excellence," that recognizes restaurants that offer at least 90 selections and include an interesting and diverse selection of wines that match the restaurant's cuisine in price and style..

While Wine Spectator only evaluates wine lists — not the overall restaurant — editors assume the level of food and service match the high-quality wine lists.

A complete list of winners is available in Wine Spectator's August issue, now on newsstands, or at Restaurants.WineSpectator.com

Here's snapshot of Utah's 6 best restaurants for wine — plus another 16 more to experience.

— Spencer's For Steaks & Chops • This Salt Lake City steakhouse jumped into the "Best of" category for the first time in 2017. In recent years,it has invested in classic vintages as well as new wines, said general manager Jeremy Grow. With more than 500 wines in the collection, it also does a lot of special ordering of wines "that aren't usually available in Utah." Strengths: wines from California, France, Oregon and Italy. 255 S. West Temple, Salt Lake City; 801-238-4748 or spencersforsteaksandchops.com — La Caille • With more than 400 wines in its selection, as well as a 22-acre vineyard and its own private wine label, this Sandy restaurant is a standout. "We don't want people to buy a steak and go home," explains sommelier Steven Varsava. At this French-inspired château, the goal is to let guests linger over a glass of wine, walk the grounds and feel like royalty. Strengths: wines from California and France, namely Bordeaux and Champagne. 9565 Wasatch Blvd. Sandy; 801-942-1751 or lacaille.com. — J&G Grill • The signature restaurant at the St. Regis Deer Valley has 1,000 different wine selections on its list ranging from the industry icons to small producers using new wine-making techniques. Each wine is selected for its ability to harmonize with food, said wine director Mark Moulton. "At the end of the day, that is what our priority is — creating a spectacular dining experience." Strengths: wines from California, Bordeaux, Burgundy and Italy. 2300 Deer Valley Drive E., Park City; (435) 940-5760 or jggrilldeercrest.com — The Aerie at Snowbird • Located in the Cliff Lodge, this restaurant boasts a spectacular view of the mountains and one of the largest wine lists in the state with 1,300 offerings. Over the past few years, the resort has focused on its Oregon Pinot Noir selection, developing a vertical collection — several consecutive years of the same wine — from some well-known wineries, said food and beverage director, Frederic Barbier. It also has made an effort to cellar wines, "so we can offer deeper vintage selection on Cabernet, Meritage or French wines." Strengths: wines from California, Burgundy, Bordeaux, Rhône, Italy and Oregon. 9600 Little Cottonwood Canyon Rd., Salt Lake City; 801-933-2160 or snowbird.com — Bangkok Thai On Main • This Park City restaurant, along with the Glitretind (see below), has maintained its "best of" status for a decade, having first earned it in 2007. Through the years, wine director Keith Chan has amassed more than 650 wines in the collection, keeping the savory and spicy flavors of Thai Cuisine in mind. Strengths: wines from California, Bordeaux and Italy. 605 Main St. (inside Park Hotel), Park City, 435-649-8424 (THAI) or bangkokthaionmain.com. — Glitretind at Stein Eriksen Lodge • The signature restaurant, inside a Norwegian-inspired lodge, boasts 850 different wine selections, but it also has a staff willing to help customers navigate the options. Strengths: wines from California, Burgundy, Bordeau, Rhône, Italy, Oregon and Champagne. 7700 Stein Way, Park City; 435-645-6455 or steinlodge.com. — More winners • The 16 Utah restaurants that earned the first-tier "Award of Excellence." First-time winners include Finca and Pago, in Salt Lake City; the Steak Pit, Snowbird; and Tree Room, at Sundance. Repeat winners include BTG Wine Bar, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Log Haven and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, Salt Lake City; 350 Main, Cena Ristorante, Edge Steakhouse and Tupelo, Park City; Fireside Dining, The Mariposa and Seafood Buffet, Deer Valley Resort; and Spotted Dog Cafe, Springdale.

