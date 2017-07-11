Quantcast
Marilyn Manson, Bill Engvall among those with upcoming shows in Utah

New shows » Shock-rocker and comedian will both be appearing in Salt Lake City in late October.
Back in 1994, Marilyn Manson was controversial enough for officials at the then-Delta Center to remove him from the bill for a Nine Inch Nails concert. NIN frontman Trent Reznor was sufficiently incensed to bring Manson onstage at the end of the show anyway, where he ripped pages from the Book of Mormon.

Two years later, Manson sued Utah State Fairpark officials for reneging on the agreement to let him perform at the Coliseum.

This week, Monday's announcement that Manson will be back in Utah for an Oct. 20 show in the 2,500-capacity Rockwell room at The Complex in Salt Lake City was met with little fanfare and approximately zero protests.

Tickets for the all-ages show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. , and cost $46.50 plus fees. They will be available online via Showclix and The Complex's website, and in-person at Graywhale locations.

Manson's North American tour kicks off Sept. 27 in Silver Spring, Maryland, and wraps Oct. 27-28 with back-to-back shows at the House of Blues in Las Vegas.

He is preparing a new album, titled "Heaven Upside Down," for release later this year.

Bill Engvall

Perhaps best known for his time with the "Blue Collar Comedy" concert films, Bill Engvall is scheduled to perform a stand-up set Oct. 29 at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City.

Tickets are $35-$59 (plus fees), and are on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They will be available via all ArtTix box offices, by phone at 801-355-2787, and online at https://artsaltlake.org.

Engvall is the 1992 American Comedy Award recipient for "Best Male Stand-up Comedian." His debut album, "Here's Your Sign," is certified platinum and was No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy Chart for 15 straight weeks.

Recent television series appearances include season 17 of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars," a 2016 Vudu stand-up special, "Just Sell Him for Parts," and starring roles in the TBS sitcom "The Bill Engvall Show" and The WB's sketch comedy show, "Blue Collar TV," among others.

Adelitas Way

Las Vegas-based rock band Adelitas Way, best known for the hits "Sick," "Alive" and "Criticize" from their 2011 sophomore album "Home School Valedictorian," announced an Aug. 2 show at Salt Lake City's Metro Music Hall.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketfly and cost $15.

Children of Bodom

