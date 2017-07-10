Smaller Mahler makes a big statement at Intermezzo

Music » Downsizing transforms the composer’s Fourth Symphony.

When you think "Gustav Mahler," you don't usually think "small." (Amusing memes notwithstanding.) So it's surprising to learn that more than one composer has rearranged Mahler's Symphony No. 4 for chamber ensemble. The Intermezzo Chamber Music Series gave Erwin Stein's version its Utah premiere Monday night. The downsized version is no replacement for the original, but it's a fascinating exercise. Monday's performance invited listeners to open their ears to things that they might have taken for granted for years, if not decades.

Paring the strings down to five (one per voice) was the most noticeable change, shifting the balance dramatically to the woodwinds and creating a sonic window through which the other instruments appeared more clearly — especially when the two reed players delivered certain passages with the bells of their instruments raised. Flutist Lisa Byrnes, oboist Lissa Stolz and clarinetist Erin Svoboda played stylishly while doubling on piccolo, English horn and bass clarinet, respectively. Violinists Alex Martin and Hugh Palmer, violist Scott Lewis, cellist Andrew Larson and bassist Jens TenBroek played the string parts incisively. Eric Hopkins ably covered the famous sleighbells and most of the other percussion; Frank Weinstock at the piano and Jed Moss on harmonium filled in for all the other instruments, including brass and harp. Conductor Rei Hotoda held it all together, allowing Mahler's phrases to breathe naturally.