AT A GLANCE

Franklin gets some help to get back what was stolen — and things get violent.

The new neighbor has a history with Steph.

This Weekend

‘Friends from College’

Disappointing, rather unpleasant new comedy that wastes the talents of Fred Savage, Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders and Nat Faxon.

Watch » Streaming Friday, Netflix

‘The Great British Baking Show’

The seven remaining bakers try to give their creations sharp citrus flavors.

Watch » 8 p.m. Friday, PBS/Ch. 7

‘Game of Thrones’

In the Season 7 premiere, Jon Snow organizes the defense of the North; Cersei Lannister tries to even the odds; and Daenerys Targaryen arrives in Westeros.

Watch » 10 p.m. Sunday, HBO

‘The Strain’

In the Season 4 premiere, nuclear winter has fallen and the vampires are in control of the Earth.

Watch » 11 p.m. Sunday, FX