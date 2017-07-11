Quantcast
Utah may have vanilla reputation, but Cookies & Cream is our favorite ice cream flavor

By connect
First Published
Utah has been called a vanilla state, but according to the folks at Walmart, that's not our favorite ice-cream flavor.

Utah shoppers buy more buckets of cookies & cream, according to a state-by-state look at the most popular ice-cream flavors sold by the multinational retailer.

Alaska is the only other state where ice cream filled with pieces of chocolate cream sandwich cookies is a No. 1 seller.

Walmart compiled the list in advance of National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 16.

There are nearly 50 flavors of its Great Value brand ice cream, sherbet and frozen yogurt sold at Walmart, company officials say, but the majority of states — 22 — prefer either home-style vanilla or vanilla bean ice cream.

Another 17 states — including California and Nevada — buy rainbow sherbet more than any other flavor.

Other state facts:

• Hawaii is a rocky road island, the only state to prefer the chocolate ice cream swirled with nuts and marshmallows.

• Minnesota is the only state where sea salt caramel ice cream is the No. 1 seller.

• And, if you live in the Southeast, odds are your favorite ice cream is butter pecan.

 

