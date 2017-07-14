Dish of the Week: Garlic the Goliath burger at Homies Burgers & Shakes

Garlic the Goliath Burger • $10.50

Surround yourself with napkins for this behemoth burger made with two juicy ¼-pound grilled patties dripping with a creamy garlic spread and served between warm and buttery buns. Grilled onions impart a final pop of flavor. It comes with a side of steak fries.

Homies Burgers & Shakes • 329 S. State St., Salt Lake City; 801-363-1977. Open Monday through Saturday, 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5-11:30 p.m. Closed Sunday. For more information, visit www.homiesburgersshakes.eat24hour.com.

— Heather L. King