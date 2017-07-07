Iron Maiden, Ghost ensure no devil’s horns go unthrown Friday at USANA

Iron Maiden formed in Leyton, London, England, in 1975 and have issued 38 recordings (16 studio albums, 11 live albums, seven compilations and four EPs).

Ghost formed in Linköping, Sweden, in 2008 and have released five recordings (three studio albums, two EPs).

The former are forerunners of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal and don a sleeveless-T-shirts and jeans look. The latter are more pop metal and appear onstage as an undead pope and masked demons.

Despite all their differences, though, Maiden and Ghost are both renowned for their great live shows, and so teaming them up Friday night at USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City surely ensured that, no matter the type of metalhead in attendance, no devil's horns went unthrown.